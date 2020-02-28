Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park
Anderson Dr
Beresfield
View Map
GLORIA MAY BRASINGTON

GLORIA MAY BRASINGTON Notice
BRASINGTON GLORIA MAY Aged 76 Years

of Opal Rutherford

formerly of Thornton

Dearly loved wife of the late FRANK BRASINGTON. Much loved mother and mother in law of JULIE and DAVID, WAYNE and DONNA, TRACEY and ERIN, and BRETT.

Loved Nan of ANDREW and MEL, BRENDON, JOSHUA, ADAM, LUKE and Old Nan of MYLA and TEDDY. Much loved member of the WATERS and BRASINGTON families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of GLORIA's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on TUESDAY, 3rd March 2020 at 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
