Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA WEBBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA MARGUERITE WEBBER

Add a Memory
GLORIA MARGUERITE WEBBER Notice
WEBBER (YATES) GLORIA MARGUERITE 'Peggy'



Late of New Lambton

Aged 90 Years



Beloved wife of Victor. Much loved mother and mother in law of Richard and Wendy, David and Nicole. Adored grandmother of Natalie, Alison, Tahlia, Samantha and great grandmother of Maggie-Rose and Edith.



Relatives and friends of PEGGY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow on THURSDAY 9th January 2020 commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -