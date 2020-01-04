|
|
WEBBER (YATES) GLORIA MARGUERITE 'Peggy'
Late of New Lambton
Aged 90 Years
Beloved wife of Victor. Much loved mother and mother in law of Richard and Wendy, David and Nicole. Adored grandmother of Natalie, Alison, Tahlia, Samantha and great grandmother of Maggie-Rose and Edith.
Relatives and friends of PEGGY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow on THURSDAY 9th January 2020 commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020