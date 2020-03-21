|
|
AUDLEY Gloria Anne Passed away
peacefully
4th March 2020
Late of Jesmond Grove Aged Care Facility
Formerly of New Lambton
Aged 94 years
Dearly loved wife of Les (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law of Sandra and Terry, Greg and Barbara. Adored Nan of Claire, Carl, Cindra, Tahlia and a cherished great grandmother. Loved sister of Margaret and much loved aunt of Anne and Mark.
Family and friends are invited to attend Gloria's funeral service this Tuesday 24th March 2020 at St Augustine's Anglican Church, cnr Llewelyn and Winsor Street, Merewether commencing 1pm
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020