White Lady Funerals - Charlestown
177-179 Pacific Highway
Charlestown, New South Wales 2290
(02) 4947 8401
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
St Augustine's Anglican Church
cnr Llewelyn and Winsor Street
Merewether
Gloria Anne AUDLEY

Gloria Anne AUDLEY Notice
AUDLEY Gloria Anne Passed away

peacefully

4th March 2020

Late of Jesmond Grove Aged Care Facility

Formerly of New Lambton



Aged 94 years



Dearly loved wife of Les (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law of Sandra and Terry, Greg and Barbara. Adored Nan of Claire, Carl, Cindra, Tahlia and a cherished great grandmother. Loved sister of Margaret and much loved aunt of Anne and Mark.



Family and friends are invited to attend Gloria's funeral service this Tuesday 24th March 2020 at St Augustine's Anglican Church, cnr Llewelyn and Winsor Street, Merewether commencing 1pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
