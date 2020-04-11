Home
HOWARD Glenden Thomas "Glen" Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family 01.04.2020 Aged 68 Years Late of Pokolbin Beloved husband of ROSE. Loving father and father-in-law to JASON and HELEN, JULIE and MARK. Much loved Da to AMBER, CAITLIN, JESSICA and LAUREN. Cherished son of RUTH (dec'd) and IVAN HOWARD. A brother and brother-in-law to ROBYN and DOUG ENDERSBY and uncle to their families. Family and friends of GLENDEN are respectfully advised his Private Funeral Service took place in St. John's Anglican Church, Cessnock on Wednesday, 8.4.2020. A celebration of GLEN's life will be held at a later date subject to current regulations being lifted. C.R.SMYTH &SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 22, 2020
