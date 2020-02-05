Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
View Map
Glen Douglas MEAD

Glen Douglas MEAD Notice
MEAD Glen Douglas "Puffy" Late of Lorn Aged 59 years Much loved son of Doug and Shirley. Loving husband to Judy. Cherished dad to Brooke, Laura and Adam. Treasured father in law to Tosh and Jez and adored "puffy" to Lola, Darcy, Victoria, Sunny and Willow. Glen will always be loved and missed by all of his family and friends. You are warmly invited to attend Glen's celebration of life to be held on Friday, 7 February 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing at 1pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
