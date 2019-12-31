Home
Giovanni DI PAOLO


1926 - 2019
Giovanni DI PAOLO Notice
DI PAOLO Giovanni 25th December 2019

Late of Broadmeadow

Formerly of Lettopalena, Italy



Dearly loved husband of Maria (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Anna and Tony, Dino and Debra, Sam and Juliana. Loving nonno of Adam and Sonia, Laura and Anthony, Jon-Paul and Alana, Alia and Tim, Ayrton and Emma, Eva and Mitchell, Marcus, Julian and Marcus and bisnonno to Bowie, Coco and Violet. Adored brother of Rosa (dec'd), Laudadio (dec'd), Benito (dec'd), and Maria (Argentina) and their families.



Aged 93 years



May He Rest In Peace



A Funeral Service for the life of Giovanni Di Paolo will be held this Friday, 3rd January 2020 commencing at 9.30am at The Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter Street, Newcastle West.

At the conclusion of this service, the cortege will proceed to Sandgate Cemetery for internment.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -