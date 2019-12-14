|
|
D'AMICO Giovanni 'John' Late of Hamilton
South
Passed away on
11 December 2019.
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved husband of Filomena. Loving father and father-in-law of Francesco & Jenni, Camillo & Susan and Anastasia & Warren. Loved Nonno of Leisa, Lindsey, Jon and Amanda and beloved Great Nonno of Quinn, Maddox, Kaylah, Jayden, Chase and Aria.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Giovanni's funeral service on Thursday 19th December 2019, commencing at 10am at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Cnr Kenrick & Farquhar Sts Merewether.
May he Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019