Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Cnr Kenrick & Farquhar Sts
Merewether
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Giovanni D'AMICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giovanni "John" D'AMICO


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Giovanni "John" D'AMICO Notice
D'AMICO Giovanni 'John' Late of Hamilton

South

Passed away on

11 December 2019.

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of Filomena. Loving father and father-in-law of Francesco & Jenni, Camillo & Susan and Anastasia & Warren. Loved Nonno of Leisa, Lindsey, Jon and Amanda and beloved Great Nonno of Quinn, Maddox, Kaylah, Jayden, Chase and Aria.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Giovanni's funeral service on Thursday 19th December 2019, commencing at 10am at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Cnr Kenrick & Farquhar Sts Merewether.



May he Rest In Peace



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giovanni's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -