DAVIS Gerald Leslie Late of Eleebana
Passed away
22nd April 2020
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved husband of Pam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Annette and Tim, Belinda and Gary, Michael and Cherie. Adored Pop of Noah, Kai, Aidan, Tyler and Zoe.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Gerald's Funeral will take place by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be Live Streamed, this Monday 27th April 2020, commencing at 9.50am. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/davis-gerald/
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020