Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Apostle's Greek Orthodox Church
Steel Street
Hamilton
GEORGE TSAMOURAS

GEORGE TSAMOURAS Notice
TSAMOURAS GEORGE Late of

Hamilton South

Aged 84 Years



Beloved husband of Alexandra. Dearly loved father and father in law of Tom and Irene. Adored papou of Alexandra, George and Madeline. Sadly missed by all his relatives here and overseas.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend GEORGE'S Funeral Service at the Holy Apostle's Greek Orthodox Church, Steel Street, Hamilton this WEDNESDAY 29th January 2020 at 10.00am. Followed by burial at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
