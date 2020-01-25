|
|
TSAMOURAS GEORGE Late of
Hamilton South
Aged 84 Years
Beloved husband of Alexandra. Dearly loved father and father in law of Tom and Irene. Adored papou of Alexandra, George and Madeline. Sadly missed by all his relatives here and overseas.
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend GEORGE'S Funeral Service at the Holy Apostle's Greek Orthodox Church, Steel Street, Hamilton this WEDNESDAY 29th January 2020 at 10.00am. Followed by burial at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020