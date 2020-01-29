|
|
COHEN GEORGE ROBERT
Late of Garden Suburb Aged Care,
Formerly of Wallsend
Passed away peacefully
With his loving wife and daughter by his side
25th January 2020
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Much loved father of Lyndell. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Valerie, Don and Julie and uncle of their families.
The Family and Friends of GEORGE, including the Cohen, Sheldon and McIntosh families are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 31st January 2020, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
GEORGE'S family wish to thank the amazing staff of Garden Suburb Aged Care, ED and G3 at John Hunter Hospital and the Ambulance staff who attended to GEORGE
for their wonderful care.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020