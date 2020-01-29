Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
GEORGE ROBERT COHEN

GEORGE ROBERT COHEN Notice
COHEN GEORGE ROBERT

Late of Garden Suburb Aged Care,

Formerly of Wallsend

Passed away peacefully

With his loving wife and daughter by his side

25th January 2020

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Much loved father of Lyndell. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Valerie, Don and Julie and uncle of their families.



The Family and Friends of GEORGE, including the Cohen, Sheldon and McIntosh families are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 31st January 2020, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



GEORGE'S family wish to thank the amazing staff of Garden Suburb Aged Care, ED and G3 at John Hunter Hospital and the Ambulance staff who attended to GEORGE

for their wonderful care.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
