Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:30 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
PARKES George Late of Hawkins Masonic Village Edgeworth

Formerly of Marmong Point and

Reservoir Road Cardiff

Passed away

6th March 2020

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Loved father and father-in-law of Marianne and Allan, Geoffrey and Julie, Brian and Tanya. Loved grandfather and great grandfather.



The family and friends of George are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris Street Wallsend on Thursday 12th March 2020. Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
