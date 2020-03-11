|
MANOULIS GEORGE Late of Bennetts Green Aged 79 Years Dearly loved husband of Chrisanthi. Much loved father and father-in-law of Strat, Stacey and Trevor. Adored Papou of Owen and Zoe. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Katie and Angelo Koutts. Sadly missed by Vassie, Strat and Grace Karantoni. Relatives and friends are invited to attend GEORGE'S Funeral Service at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Skelton St, Hamilton this FRIDAY 13th March 2020 at 10:30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020