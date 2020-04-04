|
|
BOYD George Lawrence Late of Swansea
Passed away 27th March 2020
Aged 84 Years
Dearly loved husband of Noelene. Much loved father and father-in-law of George and Wendy, Kim and Jeff, David and Jenny, and Debbie. Special dad of Donna and Brendon. Devoted grandfather of Tammy, George, Daniel, Elisha, Alex, Josh, Sam, Zack, Jake, and Spencer. Loving great grandfather of 16 and great great grandfather of 2. Fond brother of Doug, Jim, and Helen and brother in-law to Pam, Bob, and Ray.
'To the world he was but one,
to us he was the world'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020