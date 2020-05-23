Home
Resources
More Obituaries for George ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Colin ANDREWS

Add a Memory
George Colin ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS George Colin Late of

Mayfield Aged Care

Formerly of Cardiff

20 May 2020

Aged 91 years



Beloved husband of Beryl (dec). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Peter, Heather (dec), Jen and Mark, Nicole and Brian. Loving graff of Kelly, Jacki, Denver, Mitch, Matthew, and Nicola, and great-graff of Declan and Jonathan. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



George has crossed the finish line of an exceptionally well run 91 year race.



Special thanks to the staff of Mayfield Aged Care for their kindness to and care of George.



Privately cremated.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -