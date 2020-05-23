|
|
ANDREWS George Colin Late of
Mayfield Aged Care
Formerly of Cardiff
20 May 2020
Aged 91 years
Beloved husband of Beryl (dec). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Peter, Heather (dec), Jen and Mark, Nicole and Brian. Loving graff of Kelly, Jacki, Denver, Mitch, Matthew, and Nicola, and great-graff of Declan and Jonathan. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
George has crossed the finish line of an exceptionally well run 91 year race.
Special thanks to the staff of Mayfield Aged Care for their kindness to and care of George.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020