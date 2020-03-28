Home
Resources
More Obituaries for George Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George "George" Campbell


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
George "George" Campbell Notice
CAMPBELL

GEORGE WILLIAM

Passed Away 21st March 2020

Aged 79 Years

Late of Nazareth Village,

formerly of Warners Bay.

Beloved husband of Desley (54 years), Loving father of Nadine and Rochelle. Father-in-law and mate of Lincoln. Adored Grandy of Amelia, Lily and Anya.

Special thanks to all of the staff at Nazareth for their love and support.

Relatives and friends please note that  due to current government restrictions a celebration of George's life will be held on a later date to be confirmed.

We ask that you keep George in your hearts and thoughts at this difficult time.

James Murray

NA
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -