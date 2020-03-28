|
|
CAMPBELL
GEORGE WILLIAM
Passed Away 21st March 2020
Aged 79 Years
Late of Nazareth Village,
formerly of Warners Bay.
Beloved husband of Desley (54 years), Loving father of Nadine and Rochelle. Father-in-law and mate of Lincoln. Adored Grandy of Amelia, Lily and Anya.
Special thanks to all of the staff at Nazareth for their love and support.
Relatives and friends please note that due to current government restrictions a celebration of George's life will be held on a later date to be confirmed.
We ask that you keep George in your hearts and thoughts at this difficult time.
James Murray
NA
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020