|
|
CAREY Geoffrey Thomas Late of Blackalls Park
Passed peacefully
8th January 2020
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved husband of Kath. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Kristine, Phil and Cheryl, Helen and Tony, Mark and Melinda, Karen and Justin. A cherished Pop to his 13 grandchildren.
The family and friends of Geoff are warmly invited to attend a Funeral Liturgy, to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 140 Wangi Rd, Kilaben Bay, on Wednesday 15th January 2020, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 13, 2020