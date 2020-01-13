Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church,
140 Wangi Rd,
Kilaben Bay
View Map
Geoffrey Thomas CAREY

Geoffrey Thomas CAREY Notice
CAREY Geoffrey Thomas Late of Blackalls Park

Passed peacefully

8th January 2020

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved husband of Kath. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Kristine, Phil and Cheryl, Helen and Tony, Mark and Melinda, Karen and Justin. A cherished Pop to his 13 grandchildren.



The family and friends of Geoff are warmly invited to attend a Funeral Liturgy, to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 140 Wangi Rd, Kilaben Bay, on Wednesday 15th January 2020, commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 13, 2020
