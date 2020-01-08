|
FEIGHAN GEOFFREY PAUL 'GEOFF'
Late of Merewether
Aged 64 Years
Loving father of Daniel. Much loved brother and brother in law of Lorraine and Frank(dec), Robert and Carol, John, and Paul. Great mate to many and sadly missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of GEOFF'S Life to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow, FRIDAY 10th January 2020 at 11.30am. A Private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020