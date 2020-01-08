Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
GEOFFREY PAUL FEIGHAN

GEOFFREY PAUL FEIGHAN Notice
FEIGHAN GEOFFREY PAUL 'GEOFF'

Late of Merewether

Aged 64 Years



Loving father of Daniel. Much loved brother and brother in law of Lorraine and Frank(dec), Robert and Carol, John, and Paul. Great mate to many and sadly missed by all who knew him.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of GEOFF'S Life to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street Broadmeadow, FRIDAY 10th January 2020 at 11.30am. A Private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
