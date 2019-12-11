Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
Geoffrey James WAUGH

Geoffrey James WAUGH Notice
WAUGH Geoffrey James Late of St Francis Aged Care Eleebana

Formerly of Jewells

Passed away

7th December 2019

Aged 75 years



Dearly loved husband of Jan. ~em102 Much loved father of Steven and Andrew and father-in-law of Paula. Much loved Poppy of Ashton, Rosie, Jasmine, Natalie, Max and Nicholas. Much loved brother-in-law of Lib and Lyn.



The family and friends of Geoff are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont on Thursday 12th December 2019. Service commencing at 10.00am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
