WAUGH Geoffrey James Late of St Francis Aged Care Eleebana
Formerly of Jewells
Passed away
7th December 2019
Aged 75 years
Dearly loved husband of Jan. Much loved father of Steven and Andrew and father-in-law of Paula. Much loved Poppy of Ashton, Rosie, Jasmine, Natalie, Max and Nicholas. Much loved brother-in-law of Lib and Lyn.
The family and friends of Geoff are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont on Thursday 12th December 2019. Service commencing at 10.00am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019