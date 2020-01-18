Home
Lance L Boots Funerals
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4987 2101
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
The Greenhouse in the Pacific Dunes Golf Course clubhouse
Medowie
View Map
Geoffrey DINGLE

Geoffrey DINGLE Notice
Dingle Geoffrey Seccombe The family of Geoff Dingle cordially invites friends and colleagues to celebrate his life at a Memorial Service to be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday 21st January 2020, at The Greenhouse in the Pacific Dunes Golf Course clubhouse, Medowie We ask that you bring only your thoughts and fondest memories of Geoff. In memory of Geoff and to further research into pancreatic cancer, donations may be made online at www.avners foundation.org.au or www.pancare.org.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
