DINGLE Geoffrey Seccombe "Geoff" Passed away peacefully 31.12.2019 Aged 69 Years Late of Medowie Beloved husband of LIBBY. Loving father and father-in-law of CHRIS & BIANCA, ROBERT & JESSICA, NICHOLAS & KIM. Much loved grandpa of JESSICA, KATIE, EMILY, JOSANA, ADELAIDE & HARVEY. A dear son of GWEN and brother of MARK. Relatives and Friends of GEOFF are respectfully advised a private family service will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. "As is a tale, so is a life: Not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters" LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9, 2020