Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
t Holy Cross Catholic Church
30 Oakland St,
Glendale
Hurst Gaye Elizabeth Late of New Lambton Formerly of Cardiff Passed away 18/12/2019 Aged 66 Amazing wife of John. Best mother to Jason, Katie and Michael. Grandmother to Kalani, Jasmine, Charlie and Lucy. Sister to Anne and David, Friend to many. A Celebration of life will be held for Gaye on Friday 27th December 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church 30 Oakland St, Glendale Commencing at 10.30am. In care of Pink Lady Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
