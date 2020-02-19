Home
David Lloyd Funerals
1 Donnelly Avenue
Toronto, New South Wales 2283
(02) 4959 3600
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
COOK Gavin Lynton Passed away

14th February 2020

Late of Marmong Point

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved husband of Adele. Loving father and father-in-law of James, Peter and Jess, Scott and Jo, Mark and Anika. Adored Pa of Ryan, Jake, Marty, Will, Hugo, Annie, Oscar, Laura and Daniel. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Barry and Sue, David and Rhonda.



Will be sadly missed



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend GAVIN's funeral service this THURSDAY 20th February 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 2pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
