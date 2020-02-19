|
|
COOK Gavin Lynton Passed away
14th February 2020
Late of Marmong Point
Aged 82 Years
Dearly loved husband of Adele. Loving father and father-in-law of James, Peter and Jess, Scott and Jo, Mark and Anika. Adored Pa of Ryan, Jake, Marty, Will, Hugo, Annie, Oscar, Laura and Daniel. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Barry and Sue, David and Rhonda.
Will be sadly missed
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend GAVIN's funeral service this THURSDAY 20th February 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020