Gavin Arundel SIMPSON


1942 - 2020
Gavin Arundel SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON Gavin Arundel 12.06.42 - 07.03.20

Late of Dora Creek

Loved Father of Mark and Stephanie (dec'd.). Husband of Louise (dec'd.) and Brenda (div.) Much loved Brother of Warwick and Margaret and Sister-in-law Vicki. Pop to Kate and Emma. Beloved by his Furry Friends Sam and Cocoa.

A wonderful generous Man.

At Peace at last.

The relatives and friends of Gavin are invited to attend the Celebration of His Life commencing 1pm Wednesday in the Rose Chapel Palmdale Memorial Park, Ourimbah.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
