Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
GARY JOHN LEWIS

GARY JOHN LEWIS Notice
LEWIS GARY JOHN

Late of Kincumber,

Formerly of Narrabeen

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

1st February 2020

Aged 60 years



Dearly loved son of the late John and June Lewis. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Glenn, Gai and Perry. Loving uncle to Lewis, Laura, and Liam.



The Family and Friends of GARY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 6th February 2020, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
