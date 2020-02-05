|
|
LEWIS GARY JOHN
Late of Kincumber,
Formerly of Narrabeen
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
1st February 2020
Aged 60 years
Dearly loved son of the late John and June Lewis. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Glenn, Gai and Perry. Loving uncle to Lewis, Laura, and Liam.
The Family and Friends of GARY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 6th February 2020, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 5, 2020