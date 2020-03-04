Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
New Vine Church
Maryland Drive
Maryland
View Map
Gary James ROWE

Gary James ROWE Notice
ROWE Gary James Late of

Tingira Heights

Passed away

21st February, 2020

Aged 46 Years



Dearly loved husband of Mandy. Loving father of Callum, Keegan, and Jean. Much loved son of Ted and Robyn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Tony and Deb, Geoff and Kristie, uncle to their families. Special friend of Brinda.



The family and friends of Gary are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in the New Vine Church, Maryland Drive, Maryland this Friday 6th March, 2020. Service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
