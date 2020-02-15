Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
View Map
Gary COUGHLAN


1950 - 2020
Gary COUGHLAN Notice
COUGHLAN Gary Late of Islington 25.10.1950-11.2.2020 Aged 69 Gary was a much-loved gentle philosopher and educator, and son to Edna and Bernard. A devoted brother to Michael, Father to Jessica, Sophia and Brendan, grandfather to Atticus and Jack and Loving Husband to Wife Ann. Gary was cherished by all his friends. A celebration of life will be held for Gary Monday 17th February 2020 at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park 405 Cessnock Rd Ryhope Commencing at 10am. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
