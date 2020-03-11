Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Toronto
1 Donnelly Avenue
Toronto, New South Wales 2283
(02) 4959 3665
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry WALTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry WALTON

Add a Memory
Garry WALTON Notice
WALTON Garry Passed away

peacefully surrounded by loving family

5th March 2020

Late of Blackalls Park



Aged 73 years



Dearly loved husband of Sue. Loving father and father in law of Nicola and Mark, David and Jacinta, Lisa and Adie, Ian and Stuart. Adored Grandfather to many. Loved brother and brother in law of June and Adrian.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Garry's life this Thursday 12th March 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope commencing 2pm



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -