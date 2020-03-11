|
|
WALTON Garry Passed away
peacefully surrounded by loving family
5th March 2020
Late of Blackalls Park
Aged 73 years
Dearly loved husband of Sue. Loving father and father in law of Nicola and Mark, David and Jacinta, Lisa and Adie, Ian and Stuart. Adored Grandfather to many. Loved brother and brother in law of June and Adrian.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Garry's life this Thursday 12th March 2020 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope commencing 2pm
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020