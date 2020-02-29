|
|
SULLIVAN Garry Late of Warners Bay
Passed peacefully
24th February 2020
Aged 81 Years
Dearly loved husband of Eileen. Much loved father of Anthony & Lisa. Loving grandfather of Jacob and Sharna, Nathan (dec'd). Proud Uncle of Brian and Donna.
The family and friends of Garry are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Monday 2nd March 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm.
'Forever Loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020