Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris Street
Wallsend
Garry SULLIVAN Notice
SULLIVAN Garry Late of Warners Bay

Passed peacefully

24th February 2020

Aged 81 Years



Dearly loved husband of Eileen. Much loved father of Anthony & Lisa. Loving grandfather of Jacob and Sharna, Nathan (dec'd). Proud Uncle of Brian and Donna.



The family and friends of Garry are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Monday 2nd March 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm.



'Forever Loved'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
