NORTHEY (nee Jones) FREIDA ELIZABETH
Late of Greenmount Gardens Aged Care,
Formerly of Marks Point
Passed away
6th April 2020
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved wife of Barry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Sheryl, Stephen and Leanne, and Annette. Loving Nan of Jake and Shoko, Kyle, Brooke, Mitchell and Isabelle, Kirsten and her great grandchildren Ella, and Logan. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
FREIDA'S service was held privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 11, 2020