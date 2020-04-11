Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
FREIDA ELIZABETH NORTHEY

FREIDA ELIZABETH NORTHEY Notice
NORTHEY (nee Jones) FREIDA ELIZABETH

Late of Greenmount Gardens Aged Care,

Formerly of Marks Point

Passed away

6th April 2020

Aged 86 years



Dearly loved wife of Barry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Sheryl, Stephen and Leanne, and Annette. Loving Nan of Jake and Shoko, Kyle, Brooke, Mitchell and Isabelle, Kirsten and her great grandchildren Ella, and Logan. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



FREIDA'S service was held privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
