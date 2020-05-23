Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals - Belmont
599 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4945 9022
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick NEVILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Godrey "Larry" NEVILL

Add a Memory
Frederick Godrey "Larry" NEVILL Notice
NEVILL Frederick Godrey "Larry" Passed away

peacefully

20th May 2020

Late of Belmont

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of June (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Kay and Bruce, Ros and Russell, Christine and Rob, Karen and Holly. Adored pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry and June were also loving parents to many children in their care over many years.



Larry's family would like to thank all of the staff at Whiddon Group Belmont for all of their love, care and support over the last 41/2 years.



Due to current covid restrictions Larry will be privately cremated.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -