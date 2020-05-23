|
|
NEVILL Frederick Godrey "Larry" Passed away
peacefully
20th May 2020
Late of Belmont
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved husband of June (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Kay and Bruce, Ros and Russell, Christine and Rob, Karen and Holly. Adored pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry and June were also loving parents to many children in their care over many years.
Larry's family would like to thank all of the staff at Whiddon Group Belmont for all of their love, care and support over the last 41/2 years.
Due to current covid restrictions Larry will be privately cremated.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020