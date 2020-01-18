|
POWELL FRANK Formerly of Mayfield
Late of Stockton
Passed peacefully
12th January 2020
Aged 91 Years
Loving partner of Joan Gore. Husband of the late Janet Powell. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Cathy, Helen and Nick, Vicki and Kevin, Susan and David. Dearly loved by Joan's children, Jennifer and Jonathan, Sue and Steve (dec'd), Alyson and Chris, Arran and Tricia, Cate and Peter. Loving Poppy of Luke and Sally, Kalynda and Nathan, Amy and Joe, Jessica, Cara, Jacqueline, Justin, Jessica, Christopher (dec'd), Matthew and Lyndal, Isabelle, Lydia, Jack, Kelly, Emma, Alex and Sam. Great-granddaughter Tansy. Will be sadly missed by all their families.
Family and friends of Frank are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Monday 20th January 2020 service commencing at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to HMRI Skin Cancer Research.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020