Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK POWELL

Add a Memory
FRANK POWELL Notice
POWELL FRANK Formerly of Mayfield

Late of Stockton

Passed peacefully

12th January 2020

Aged 91 Years



Loving partner of Joan Gore. Husband of the late Janet Powell. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Cathy, Helen and Nick, Vicki and Kevin, Susan and David. Dearly loved by Joan's children, Jennifer and Jonathan, Sue and Steve (dec'd), Alyson and Chris, Arran and Tricia, Cate and Peter. Loving Poppy of Luke and Sally, Kalynda and Nathan, Amy and Joe, Jessica, Cara, Jacqueline, Justin, Jessica, Christopher (dec'd), Matthew and Lyndal, Isabelle, Lydia, Jack, Kelly, Emma, Alex and Sam. Great-granddaughter Tansy. Will be sadly missed by all their families.



Family and friends of Frank are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Monday 20th January 2020 service commencing at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to HMRI Skin Cancer Research.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -