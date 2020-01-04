Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Stephens Anglican Church
Brunker Rd
Adamstown
View Map
FRANK LEWIS CLARKE

FRANK LEWIS CLARKE Notice
CLARKE FRANK LEWIS Passed away

peacefully

1st January 2020

Late of Fishing Point

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of JEANETTE. Much loved father and father in law of FIONA and ROBERT, ANTHONY and SATOKO. Loving Gramps of JOSEPH, MARTIN, CAMERON, JAMES, and NICHOLAS.



The relatives and friends of FRANK are warmly invited to attend Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul to be held at Saint Stephens Anglican Church, Brunker Rd., Adamstown this WEDNESDAY 8th January 2020 at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
