Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis SCANLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Patrick SCANLON

Add a Memory
Francis Patrick SCANLON Notice
SCANLON Francis Patrick 'Frank'

Late of Warners Bay

Passed away

13th May 2020

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved husband of Patricia Margaret (dec'd). Father and father-in-law of Paul and Ann, Mark and Monica, Chris and Jenny, Tim and Alicia. Brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Bill, John and Gillian. Adored Poppy of Rob, Jessica, Gemma, Sophie, Matt, Dave, Jirra and Lani.



To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Frank's service will be held for immediate family members and by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Tuesday 19th May 2020 at 10.00am. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/scanlon-frank.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -