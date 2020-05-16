|
SCANLON Francis Patrick 'Frank'
Late of Warners Bay
Passed away
13th May 2020
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved husband of Patricia Margaret (dec'd). Father and father-in-law of Paul and Ann, Mark and Monica, Chris and Jenny, Tim and Alicia. Brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Bill, John and Gillian. Adored Poppy of Rob, Jessica, Gemma, Sophie, Matt, Dave, Jirra and Lani.
To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Frank's service will be held for immediate family members and by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Tuesday 19th May 2020 at 10.00am. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/scanlon-frank.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020