MCDONOUGH FRANCIS Passed away peacefully on
8th December 2019
Late of Sandgate
Formerly of
Mt Carmel
Aged 89 Years
Beloved husband of Jean. Loving father and father in law of Paul and Judy, Gail and Alan, John, Cathy and Tony. Loving pop to Amy, Sam, Wade, Erin, Bevan and Montana. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of FRANCIS' Life on MONDAY, 16th December 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 10:00am. A Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019