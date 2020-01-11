|
|
BULL FRANCIS JOHN 'FRANK'
Passed away on
8th January 2020
Late of Mayfield
Aged 62 years
Cherished husband of Pam. Loving brother and brother in law of Jim and Ann (dec'd), Gloria and Adolf (both dec'd), Sandra and Bruce. Loving uncle to Doug, Natalie, Neeva and their families. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of FRANK'S Life on TUESDAY, 14th January 2020 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 11:30am. A private cremation to follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020