James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
View Map
FRANCIS JOHN BULL

FRANCIS JOHN BULL Notice
BULL FRANCIS JOHN 'FRANK'

Passed away on

8th January 2020

Late of Mayfield

Aged 62 years



Cherished husband of Pam. Loving brother and brother in law of Jim and Ann (dec'd), Gloria and Adolf (both dec'd), Sandra and Bruce. Loving uncle to Doug, Natalie, Neeva and their families. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of FRANK'S Life on TUESDAY, 14th January 2020 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 11:30am. A private cremation to follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
