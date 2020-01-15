Home
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Anglican Church
Westcott St.
Cessnock
View Map
GETCHELL Francis Leslie "Frank" Passed away peacefully 13-01-2020 Aged 88 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Southport, QLD Beloved husband of Ivy ("Ronnia"). Loving father and father-in-law to Cynthia and Mark, Sandra and Peter, Malcom and Lorelle, Suzzanne and Cindy. Much loved by their extended families. An adored grandfather to Alaura and Nathan, Kamara and Ben and great grandfather to Josalyn Ivy. A loved and respected member of the of Getchell families. Family and friends of Frank are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this Monday, 20-01-2020 at 10:00am. Please wear something bright in honour of Frank. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020
