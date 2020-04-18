Home
FRANCIS DAVID GARATY

FRANCIS DAVID GARATY Notice
GARATY FRANCIS DAVID 'Frank'

Late of Wallsend

Aged 92 Years



Dearly loved husband of Janice. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Stacey, Jennifer and Terry, Julie (dec) and Hans. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Amy, Aaron and Kylie, David, John (dec), Rachel and Luke, Claudia, Ava, and Hugh. Loved great grandfather of Bailey, Campbell, Chloe, Luca, Memphis and Edward. Brother of Barry (dec) and Lorna and loved uncle of the Garaty, Sullivan and Worrell families.



Due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Forever In Our Hearts

'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
