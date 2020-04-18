|
GARATY FRANCIS DAVID 'Frank'
Late of Wallsend
Aged 92 Years
Dearly loved husband of Janice. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Stacey, Jennifer and Terry, Julie (dec) and Hans. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Amy, Aaron and Kylie, David, John (dec), Rachel and Luke, Claudia, Ava, and Hugh. Loved great grandfather of Bailey, Campbell, Chloe, Luca, Memphis and Edward. Brother of Barry (dec) and Lorna and loved uncle of the Garaty, Sullivan and Worrell families.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020