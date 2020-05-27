Home
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
www.frybros.com.au/upcoming-funerals
Florence Joan AVERY Notice
AVERY Florence Joan 'Joan'

nee TAYLOR

formerly PEAKE

Aged 96 Years

of Tenambit

Much loved wife of JACK AVERY (dec), ROSS PEAKE (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of JANE and ROSS, ROBERT and LESLEY, and TONY (dec). Loved grandmother, great grandmother, and sister of NONA. Cherished by the TAYLOR, AVERY and PEAKE families.

A private, invitation only Service will be held though family and friends are warmly invited to livestream Joan's Funeral Service online by visiting www.frybros.com.au/upcoming-funerals. Service begins 11am Friday 29th May, 2020.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 27, 2020
