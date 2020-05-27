|
AVERY Florence Joan 'Joan'
nee TAYLOR
formerly PEAKE
Aged 96 Years
of Tenambit
Much loved wife of JACK AVERY (dec), ROSS PEAKE (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of JANE and ROSS, ROBERT and LESLEY, and TONY (dec). Loved grandmother, great grandmother, and sister of NONA. Cherished by the TAYLOR, AVERY and PEAKE families.
A private, invitation only Service will be held though family and friends are warmly invited to livestream Joan's Funeral Service online by visiting www.frybros.com.au/upcoming-funerals. Service begins 11am Friday 29th May, 2020.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 27, 2020