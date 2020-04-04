|
BARWISE Faye Late of Amaroo Aged Care Facility
Formerly Marks Point
Passed away
30th March 2020
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of John (dec'd) formerly George (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Diane, Judy and Fenton. Adored grandmother of Gavin and Sarina, Megan and Glen, Lauren, Brendan and Tara. Adored great grandmother of Chloe, Cody, Mia, Mason, Isla, and liam.
The family and friends of Faye are to be advised a private service has taken place as per her wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020