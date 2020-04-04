Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Faye BARWISE

Faye BARWISE Notice
BARWISE Faye Late of Amaroo Aged Care Facility

Formerly Marks Point

Passed away

30th March 2020

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved wife of John (dec'd) formerly George (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Diane, Judy and Fenton. Adored grandmother of Gavin and Sarina, Megan and Glen, Lauren, Brendan and Tara. Adored great grandmother of Chloe, Cody, Mia, Mason, Isla, and liam.



The family and friends of Faye are to be advised a private service has taken place as per her wishes.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
