CHARLTON Fay Passed away peacefully 14-03-2020 Aged 93 Years Late of Heddon Greta Beloved wife of Joseph (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Pamela (dec'd), John and Christine, Judith and Chris. Cherished grandmother to Linda, Peter, Matthew, James, Hannah and Nina. Much loved great grandmother to all their families. Family and friends of FAY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this MONDAY, 23-3-2020 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the work of St. Paul's Anglican Church may be left at the service. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020