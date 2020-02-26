|
|
COOMBES (nee Skinner) Fay Ann Late of Lambton
Passed peacefully
20th February 2020
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bill). A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Bobbie, Cheryl and Robert, Michael and Vicki, and Darren. A cherished Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister of John.
The family and friends of Fay are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her lfie, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 28th February 2020, service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020