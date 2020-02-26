Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay COOMBES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Ann COOMBES

Add a Memory
Fay Ann COOMBES Notice
COOMBES (nee Skinner) Fay Ann Late of Lambton

Passed peacefully

20th February 2020

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bill). A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Bobbie, Cheryl and Robert, Michael and Vicki, and Darren. A cherished Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister of John.



The family and friends of Fay are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her lfie, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 28th February 2020, service commencing at 12pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -