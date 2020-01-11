Home
Evelyn May WOODS

WOODS Evelyn May Passed away peacefully 06-01-2020 Aged 81 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of Cecil (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Christine (dec'd), Rhonda and Trevor, Gordon and Judy. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. A loved sister and sister-in-law to Shirley, David and Nolene, and Narelle. Dear aunt to their families. Relatives and friends of EVELYN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY 15-01-2020 at 9.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter may be left at St. John's. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
