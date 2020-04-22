|
STEPHENSON Evelyn May Late of Kempsey
Formerly of Swansea
Passed peacefully
19th April, 2020
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Ron & Robyn. Much loved grandmother of Julian, Holly & Cassy.
To ensure the health & safety of friends & family at this time, Evelyn's service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Thursday 23rd April, 2020 at 12.30pm. Please visit pettigrew.com.au/stephenson-evelyn/
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 22, 2020