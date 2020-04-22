Home
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
12:30 PM
Evelyn May STEPHENSON

Evelyn May STEPHENSON Notice
STEPHENSON Evelyn May Late of Kempsey

Formerly of Swansea

Passed peacefully

19th April, 2020

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Ron & Robyn. Much loved grandmother of Julian, Holly & Cassy.



To ensure the health & safety of friends & family at this time, Evelyn's service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Thursday 23rd April, 2020 at 12.30pm. Please visit pettigrew.com.au/stephenson-evelyn/



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
