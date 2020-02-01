|
EVANS Evelyn Gladys Formerly of Mayfield
Passed away
24th January, 2020
Aged 85 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late John Evans. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michele and Ross, Lucy and Kevin, Lynn, and Cliff. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of their families.
The family and friends of Evelyn are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in Christ the King Catholic Church, Maitland Rd., Mayfield West, this Friday 7th February, 2020. Funeral Liturgy commencing at 10:30am
'May She Rest In Peace'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020