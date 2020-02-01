Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Maitland Rd
Mayfield West,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Gladys EVANS

Add a Memory
Evelyn Gladys EVANS Notice
EVANS Evelyn Gladys Formerly of Mayfield

Passed away

24th January, 2020

Aged 85 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late John Evans. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michele and Ross, Lucy and Kevin, Lynn, and Cliff. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of their families.



The family and friends of Evelyn are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in Christ the King Catholic Church, Maitland Rd., Mayfield West, this Friday 7th February, 2020. Funeral Liturgy commencing at 10:30am



'May She Rest In Peace'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -