More Obituaries for Evan WATKINS
Evan WATKINS

Evan WATKINS Notice
WATKINS Evan Stockton Swimming Club Inc. advises with sadness the passing of founding and esteemed life member Evan Watkins. An enthusiastic supporter and active volunteer for many years, Evan was a kind gentleman whom will always be remembered for his tireless contributions to our swimming club and to wider swimming associations. Evans wealth of knowledge and expertise in all aspects of competitive swimming will continue to be highly regarded and gratefully acknowledged. Members past and present extend with deepest sympathy our sincere condolences to Evans family and friends.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 13, 2020
