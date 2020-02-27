Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John's Anglican Church
Westcott St.
Cessnock
MURRAY Evaline Maud "Ev" Passed away peacefully 26.02.2020 with her beloved husband Brian by her side and supported by her loving family Aged 81 years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of BRIAN. Loving mother to KAREN, BRAD, KEL and DES. A cherished mother-in-law and "Janma" to their FAMILIES. A loved and respected member to the HAFEY and MURRAY FAMILIES. Family and Friends of EV are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life in St. John's Anglican Church Westcott St., Cessnock THIS SATURDAY, 29.02.2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research maybe left at St. John's. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
