Church of Immaculate Conception
Morpeth
EUNICE MORRIS Notice
MORRIS EUNICE 'Eunie'

(nee Burg)

Aged 92 Years

late of Rutherford, formerly of Morpeth

Reunited with Eunie's beloved husband RON MORRIS. Mother and mother in law of RAY, JILL and KEVIN ENRIGHT, RUTH and ROD WARNER, JO and LES VICKERY. Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Loved sister and sister in law of AUDREY (dec) and GORDON MARQUET, twin sister of SHIRLEY and NOEL MILLS (dec), PHIL (dec) and PAT BURG, GWEN BURGHES, DELL HARPER and AB HAWKINGS (both dec), FAE (dec) and COLIN MASON, BRIAN and SUE BURG and their families.

A private Service will take place at 10.30am on FRIDAY 8th May, 2020, at the Church of Immaculate Conception, Morpeth thence for burial at Morpeth Catholic Cemetery.

Please light a candle at 10.30am in honour of Eunie.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2020
