|
|
TRIGG (nee Lauff) EUNICE JUNE
Late of Toronto Nursing Home,
Formerly of Glendale
Passed away 1st January 2020
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rodney (dec'd), Julie and Paul, and Lynette. Much loved partner of James (dec'd). Loving Gran of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her great great grandchild. Loved sister of Nildra and sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of UNA are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Friday 10th January 2020, Service commencing at 9.30am.
UNA'S family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care UNA has received for the past 12 years from the AnglicanCare staff.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020