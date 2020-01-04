Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
EUNICE JUNE TRIGG

EUNICE JUNE TRIGG Notice
TRIGG (nee Lauff) EUNICE JUNE

Late of Toronto Nursing Home,

Formerly of Glendale

Passed away 1st January 2020

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rodney (dec'd), Julie and Paul, and Lynette. Much loved partner of James (dec'd). Loving Gran of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her great great grandchild. Loved sister of Nildra and sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of UNA are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Friday 10th January 2020, Service commencing at 9.30am.



UNA'S family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care UNA has received for the past 12 years from the AnglicanCare staff.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
