ALBERT Eunice Late of Warners Bay
Passed unexpectedly
29th December 2019
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved wife of Louis. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail and Gerd, Greg and Vicki, Jenny and Lindsay, and Phillip. A cherished Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Eunice are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Thursday 2nd January 2020, service commencing at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations be made to HMRI Cancer Research, at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020