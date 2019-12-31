Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice ALBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice ALBERT

Add a Memory
Eunice ALBERT Notice
ALBERT Eunice Late of Warners Bay

Passed unexpectedly

29th December 2019

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved wife of Louis. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail and Gerd, Greg and Vicki, Jenny and Lindsay, and Phillip. A cherished Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Eunice are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Thursday 2nd January 2020, service commencing at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations be made to HMRI Cancer Research, at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -