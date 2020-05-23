|
DILLEY Esme Irene 8.7.1921-20.5.2020 Late of Wyong North Beloved wife of Lancelot (dec). Loving Mother of Graham, Robert and Elizabeth. Proud Grandmother to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 98 years Forever in our hearts A funeral service for Esme will be held on Tuesday 26th May, 2020 commencing at 11am, Lakes Anglican Church, Kanwal. We are able to offer livestreaming on Facebook. Log onto groups through Lakes Anglican Kanwal.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020